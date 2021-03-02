Valarie Sweatt has joined the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center as the new family advocate.
The advocate is responsible for coordinating services for the children and families in the district, which includes Wilson, Trousdale, Macon, Smith and Jackson counties.
After three decades of working in various positions within a public sector, Sweatt said she finds no greater joy than working with children.
Executive Director Scott Ridgway said he was excited about Sweatt joining the CAC team. She has over 30 years of experience working with children and families in Middle Tennessee (foster care, adoptions, child protective services, placement unit, social service, parole and probation) and he believes her commitment and passion will help at the CAC.
The family advocate works as a team member along with the Department of Children’s Services, law enforcement and the district attorney’s office to assist with cases regarding child sexual abuse victims and to support non- offending parents and guardians.
Sweat believes that children and families are first and most important, therefore agencies such as the CAC, in collaboration with public health and private agencies, play a critical role in the development of children and their families.
“Sweatt is a compassionate person with a brave soul, which allows her to strive to make a positive impact on the lives of others and take a pride in the fact that she is able to help children and families during their darkest hours,” Ridgway said.
Sweatt graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She obtained a master’s in health services/public health from Strayer University.
To learn how to get involved with the CAC or to request free child abuse prevention training, go to cac15.org. To report child abuse or neglect, call 877-237-0004.
