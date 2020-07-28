The 124-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Mt. Juliet is set to open this week, according to a news release.
Located at 5004 Crossings Circle, the all-suite Residence Inn Nashville Mt. Juliet will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Pinnacle Hospitality Partners LLC of Nashville.
Ten miles from Nashville International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Nashville, the hotel offers its guests convenient access to the Providence Mall, the Opryland Convention Center, Opry Mills Mall, Nashville Shores and the Grand Ole Opry. This new hotel will give local corporate partners a new place to host their travelers while visiting and the many employers that call the Mt. Juliet area home.
The hotel offers only studio and one-bedroom suites. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances.
The hotel is pet-friendly and provides guests with a large business center, an indoor swimming pool, an outdoor patio with a fire pit, a large fitness center and putting green. Other amenities include a full-service bar serving small bites and two meeting rooms with a combined 1,900 square feet of meeting space.
