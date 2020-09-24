TwelveStone Health Partners is opening a new infusion center in Mt. Juliet.
The company, a provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, is holding an open house at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The event will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony in cooperation with the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce. During the open house, the center will offer tours of the facility and staff will explain how the team offers a patient-centric process and focuses helping patients with chronic condition management.
“We are excited to expand our footprint in Mt. Juliet as this infusion center joins our existing infusion centers in Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, and Knoxville” said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer of TwelveStone. “The TwelveStone Infusion Center makes infusion treatment less stressful and easier to access for those in Middle Tennessee.”
Patients receive care in a private treatment room. Free Wi-Fi, snacks, and drinks are offered to patients and caregivers.
For more information, go to www.12stonehealth.com/infusion-center/mt-juliet/.
Submitted to the Democrat
