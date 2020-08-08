The Wilson County Commission may not extend a three-year agreement providing $50,000 in funding for New Leash on Life, which Director Angela Chapman said is to used to assist Wilson County Animal Control by providing spay and neuter services.
Currently, the shelter spays or neuters an estimated 4,000 animals per year on a $250,000 budget, and Chapman expects those numbers to grow along with the county’s population.
“If you just take two unaltered cats, they can have three litters a year and they can start getting pregnant at four months,” she said. “A male will follow a female up to 2 miles, and a cat will not go out of heat until it mates … they are going to find something to mate with and they’re going to have kits. Just doing the math of them having only two to three kittens that survive the litter and then those continuing the process, you literally have hundreds of cats within a very short time. With dogs, same thing because the litters are larger.”
The Wilson County Commission currently requires a two-thirds vote during the budget process to approve charitable donations tied to county services. Since this year’s budget process wrapped up in June, that means the body may not have the legal authority to extend the $50,000 donation even as several commissioners stand in support.
“Whether that should vary this year because we were in such extenuating circumstances, I don’t know,” Finance Director Aaron Maynard said, referring to COVID-19. “I did not know that New Leash on Life was coming until very, very late this afternoon.”
District 11 Commissioner John Gentry introduced the motion setting that policy, which originally would have required a full commission vote on any nonprofit donations outside of the budget process. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto amended the motion to specify a timeframe, and the members of the commission approved it.
“We give money out to nonprofits at budget time, and several,” Gentry said. “We didn’t want it to affect that at all, we just thought if somebody came during the year and wanted to do extra … we did it particularly so that we would have a supermajority if we were going to give some money out to nonprofits during non-budget time.”
District 9 Commissioner Sara Patton said she supports maintaining the funding because spay and neuter services impact the entire county.
“Whereas in some of the contributions or nonprofits that help with the health and welfare and recreation, those are specific to certain different areas,” she said. “This is everybody in Wilson County, and it helps so many of them because they’re low-income, they’re elderly or there are just all these feral cats running around … if we don’t fix them, we’re going have them again, and that’s a big problem.”
County attorney Mike Jennings said New Leash on Life could pursue having that money added as a line item in the animal control budget, but that the county will need to make sure it is following policy rules.
The Wilson County Budget Committee ultimately approved a motion at its meeting Thursday to send the request to the Animal Control Committee and revisit the item next month.
