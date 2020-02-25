Despite the frequent rain, construction of the new Jones Brummett Elementary School is on track.
“We’re doing really well,” Lebanon Special School District Director Scott Benson said. “Even though the weather has been bad, we’ve only missed a few days. What made up for that, we worked several evenings and weekends.”
The $30 million school is being built on 57 acres at the intersection of Hartmann Drive and Coles Ferry Pike. Benson said meetings to select furniture have been held, and interior tile and paint colors have been selected. District librarians are preparing to order material for the school’s library.
Ground was broken for the project on Oct. 23, and early snags in site preparation, getting the proper fill material and reaching bedrock, have been overcome.
Benson said there is a lot of leeway in the schedule that has the building opening for students in August 2021. The district expects to take possession of the school that spring.
The 119,000-square-foot structure will have an initial capacity of 800 students, but expects to open with about 500. The school’s mascot is the Hawks and its colors are navy blue and emerald green.
“There’s lots going on behind the scenes,” Benson said regarding preparations for the new school.
