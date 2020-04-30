Jeff Buchanan, a park service professional for 25 years with Tennessee State Parks, has been named park manager at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in Wilson County.
“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Buchanan as manager of this outstanding state park,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said in a news release. “Jeff has a long record of service to Tennesseans, and visitors to Cedars of Lebanon will benefit from his leadership.”
Buchanan had been manager at Long Hunter State Park in Hermitage since 2014 where he oversaw facilities, natural resources, historic earthworks and guest services as well as the park budget. He began his career as one of the original rangers at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville and has served as a ranger for the Ranger Program Office, Cedars of Lebanon State Park, and Long Hunter State Park.
Buchanan obtained certification in leadership development through the National Association of State Park Directors and attended the Park Management Technical Institute. He has also been a member of the Tennessee State Parks horse mounted patrol, the search and rescue team and the parks’ special operations team. He has also attained certification as an emergency medical technician. Buchanan is a graduate of Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s degree in field biology.
Cedars of Lebanon State Park is part of the Cedars of Lebanon State Forest. The park is named for eastern red cedar trees found throughout the area. The trees reminded early American settlers of the famed Biblical cedar forests that thrived across Mount Lebanon. Cedars of Lebanon became a state park in 1955. The 1,139-acre park has 117 campsites with picnic tables, grills, electric and water hookups, and an additional 30 tent and pop-up campsites available. A lodge for organized groups has a sleeping capacity of 80 people. Eight miles of hiking trails meander through the cedar forest and glades.
Submitted to the Democrat
