A new technology assembly company announced plans that will create 1,400 new jobs in Wilson County over the next few years. The jobs are expected to offer average wages of $24 per hour.
Thermo Fisher Scientific made an official announcement earlier this week that the Waltham, Mass.-based life sciences company intended to establish a new manufacturing facility at the Speedway Industrial Park.
According to information from the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board, Thermo Fisher Scientific has committed more than $182 million to the facility that will produce bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assemblies that are used by biopharma companies to develop therapeutics and vaccines.
JECDB Executive Director G.C. Hixson said on Wednesday the announcement represented the culmination of multiple moving parts.
“Thermo Fisher Scientific was looking at several markets in the Southeast,” he said. “Without the PILOT program it wouldn’t have been done. Grants from the state and TVA, being able to package all those things together, made us competitive.”
PILOT stands for payment in lieu of taxes. Per the U.S. Department of the Interior, it is a payment made to compensate a government for some or all of the property tax revenue lost due to tax exempt ownership or use of real property. It designed and conventionally used to attract corporations to an area.
While the 1,400 jobs totals reflect ultimate goals, the company is expected to hire 400 employees in the near-term. If everything goes according to plan, in a few years the remaining jobs will be created over the next few years.
In the time since Thermo Fisher originally explored the prospect of moving to Wilson County, the project has expanded from a purely distributive logistic center to a manufacturing facility. Hixson said Thermo Fisher opted for the increased investment after the company saw what Middle Tennessee had to offer.
Hixson pointed to proximity to major population centers as a major reason for the purchase. Within 45 minutes you can be in Nashville, or Murfreesboro, Gallatin or Cookeville.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Executive Vice President Michel Lagarde said in an email Wednesday, “The site’s proximity to educational institutions provides access to a strong talent pool.”
According to Lagarde, these jobs will require a varied workforce as such roles include manufacturing, assembling and packaging bioprocess containers in a clean-room environment. There will be other positions available in engineering, procurement, quality, warehousing and site leadership.
Additionally, “Its strategic location helps create supply assurance and responsiveness for Thermo Fisher’s customers,” he said.
Lagarde also mentioned in the official press release that the company “looks forward to being part of the community and enabling the local talent to build meaningful careers through the high-quality jobs that will be created at the site.”
Wilson County is quickly emerging as a desirable place to set up shop. According to TNECD, over the last five years, the department has supported 13 economic development projects in the county, resulting in roughly 3,300 job commitments and nearly $785 million in capital investment.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto expressed delight over the announcement, and sees a lot of opportunity emerging through the partnership and hopes it will provide, “a clearer pathway to meeting present and unforeseen challenges in the medical and healthcare sector.”
“I always believe the quality of people who live in our county is a huge attraction for companies to locate here,” Hutto said Wednesday. “The location is important as well as how everyone works together to help companies relocate here.”
Hutto and Hixson agree that Thermo Fisher’s new facility represents promise on the horizon. Hixson said it’s the biggest investment to date at Speedway Industrial Park, and having a developer with a building that met Thermo Fisher’s requirements, which was also for sale and not for rent, really netted the deal.
“Wilson County is excited to contribute again to Tennessee’s No. 1 ranking in the Southeast for medical equipment and supplies,” Hutto said.
The project is the latest in a string of life sciences-related companies to locate or expand in Tennessee. Since 2019, health care, life sciences and medical device companies have invested nearly $430 million in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.