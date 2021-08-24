Mt. Juliet Middle School has implemented traffic plan to ease the congestion experienced since the beginning of school, Wilson County Schools has announced.
The new traffic plan allows more car-rider traffic on school property, which should relieve the backup from blocking traffic on N. Mt. Juliet Road, Woodridge Place, and Charlie Daniels Parkway, according to a news release from the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
Since the beginning of the new school year, the department has been communicating with school administration and monitoring the impacts of Mt. Juliet Middle School’s arrival and dismissal traffic, according to the release. At a meeting Thursday with school, police, and city representatives, the new traffic plans was created.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.