Cherrye Robertson has been named new principal at Byars Dowdy Elementary School in the Lebanon Special School District.
She is replacing Becky Siever, who will open the new Jones Brummett Elementary School on Aug. 1.
Robertson most recently served the Murfreesboro City Schools as principal of Reeves-Rogers Elementary School.
She has 19 years of experience in education with 11 of those as aschool administrator.
Robertson holds degrees from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Lee University with her culminating doctorate in Educational Leadership from Carson Newman University.
“It is my belief that students learn best when in a supportive environment where all stakeholders are engaged and nurtured,” Robertson said in a news release.
“Our students and faculty deserve an environment that is held to the highest academic and cultural expectation.
Byars Dowdy richly upholds these values, and it is my honor and privilege to become a part of such a great place and tradition.”
Director of Schools Scott Benson said, “We are excited to have such an experienced principal with the passion and skills we have found in Dr. Robertson.
“She will be an exceptional addition to Byars Dowdy and to our LSSD administrative team.”
