Thanks to a nonprofit coming to Wilson County, residents over the age of 55 can sign up for a membership to a ride-hailing service which caters exclusively to them.
Wilson Rides Inc. will pair volunteer drivers with seniors in need of a ride whether it’s to a doctor’s appointment or the grocery store. The goal is to give seniors without vehicular mobility a way to get around town without having to ask friends or family.
If all goes according to plan, Wilson Rides will be up and running by next month said the organization’s executive director, Gaye Lynn Wilson.
Wilson said the service is for “those no longer driving, incapable of driving at the moment or who rarely drive.
“When we think of seniors, we think 80-90 years old, but really it can be anybody 55 and up.”
Fifty-five is the age requirement to join the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center, so Wilson said that it made sense to include everyone over 55.
“The benefits of using Wilson Rides is that it helps the seniors stay connected with the community.”
All riders will have to be Wilson County residents and the destination they select will also have to be in Wilson County.
Wilson said it its natural that some seniors might be wary of getting picked up by someone they don’t know. However, they’ll have a chance to see a picture of the driver before they arrive and will be able to communicate with them for a week prior to the pick up.
Volunteers neededWilson Rides is currently looking for volunteers to fill its driver pool. Wilson estimates the organization will need roughly 50 drivers to meet the expected volume of ride requests.
Each volunteer will have to be 21 years or older and have been driving for at least five years. Wilson also said they should have a car that is clean, safe and in good condition.
After members submit a ride request, drivers select from the list of rides they can offer given their own personal schedule. Rides must be requested at least a week in advance. This gives volunteer drivers enough time to make arrangements themselves.
Wilson said all the drivers will be fully vetted. This will include a training program, background check and motor vehicle report. After the orientation and training period, they will get a username and password to go into the system and start assigning the rides they want to give.
The executive director expects that each volunteer would be asked to drive a couple times a month at least and hopes that with a large enough team of volunteers that they can accommodate that.
How to become a memberTo start booking rides, riders will have to become members. The annual fee for membership will be $25 and each ride will cost $6 for the round trip.
Upon signing up, $49 will be due in total. This pays for the first annual membership fee as well as four rides up front.
Wilson said that after someone signs up, the organization will go perform a home visit. During this interview, the organization asks the new riders questions pertaining to their mobility, like “Can you get in and out of an SUV?”
These notes then go into their profile, so that a volunteer driver can see any special accommodations that might be required for the ride, so they can make plans accordingly.
From vision to missionThis project first began through a joint effort from Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and Maggie Lea, owner of Home Instead, and the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s Healthcare Roundtable. Lea now serves on the Wilson Rides board of directors.
Lea said this had been the vision of several people for about five years.
“It has taken some time to get off the ground. COVID really stopped everything in its tracks,” Lea said. “But the last couple of months we have gained a lot of momentum.”
Home Instead is a home health care service in Lebanon. It’s through her experience in this field that Lea was able to identify this crucial need that impacts so many seniors in Wilson County.
“Wilson County doesn’t have a transportation system like this for seniors. Home Instead gets a lot of calls weekly of seniors needing transportation, but we only provide incidental transport. This will be different.”
Wilson’s backgroundOriginally from Daytona Beach Florida, Wilson graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in exercise science before getting her master’s in counselor education at the University of Central Florida.
Wilson used to be the vice president of operations for National Pro FastPitch, a women’s professional softball league. Due to so many of the athletes being international and travel restrictions in place from COVID, the league didn’t play in 2020 and won’t play in 2021 either. So, Wilson decided it was time to change careers.
For the new executive director, the cause is personal. Wilson takes care of her mom, who gave up driving some time ago, so she has experience giving rides to at least one senior. Wilson has said that she looks forward to being able to volunteer herself once rides begin in May.
Wilson was hired on February 1. Wilson Rides will have an office at the Vanderbilt Health building at 1616 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
