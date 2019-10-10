The ninth annual Ghosts in the Grove event will be taking place at Fiddlers Grove Historical Village on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
"This event is really fun for everyone and there's something for every age to enjoy," said Gwen Scott, the coordinator for Fiddlers Grove. "We'll have bonfires going to keep everyone warm but we still want to make sure everyone dresses for
the weather. It's supposed to be chilly on Saturday and we don't want attendees getting sick."
The low for Saturday evening is forecast to be 36 degrees and rain is predicted.
Admission is free for children 5 and under, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and $7 for adults.
Attendees will be taken on a tour through the ghostly history of Lebanon, meet the Tennessee Ghostbusters, and search for the ghost of Layeula Jacobs. There will be trick-or-treating at each station.
Hot dogs, fried bologna sandwiches, chili and hot chocolate will be available for purchase in the General Store Cafe.
The Inglewood Ole' Time String Band will be entertaining guests while they wait for their tour to start.
Guests may arrive as early as 6:30 p.m. to the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The first tour will begin at 7 p.m. and the final tour will begin at 9 p.m. Tours will take place every 15 minutes and a tour will take about an hour.
Fiddlers Grove is seeking a few more volunteers to dress as ghosts on Saturday. Anyone over the age of 14 is welcome to volunteer. Those interested should contact Scott at 615-547-6111.
The event is a fundraiser for the historical village and proceeds are used to maintain the buildings and grounds.
