Local law enforcement are not planning to issue any citations or arrests related to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto’s mask mandate, which took effect just before Monday morning.
“Our position is, we’ll continue to educate the public on the use of masks and proper social distancing, “ Sgt. P.J. Hardy with the Lebanon Police Department said. “I know it’s a mandate by the county, but we don’t have a Tennessee Code (TCA) or legal code.”
Hardy added that corporate stores like Walmart and Kroger that are requiring masks do have legal authority, so officers can remove people from those locations if they refuse to wear a mask inside.
“We’re going to try and avoid citations and arrests at all costs,” Hardy said. “But if something were to escalate into an unruly situation in a store we might have to intervene. All the patrol officers are also carrying extra masks they can distribute on their routes.”
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is taking a similar approach, which Sheriff Robert Bryan said is meant to keep COVID-19 from spreading without punishing residents.
“My primary concern during the spread of the virus is the safety and welfare of every Wilson County Citizen,” Bryan said in a statement sent to the Democrat. “There are many people that are at a high risk because of underlying health issues and we encourage each of you to make the right choice … we will not be enforcing written citations or fines but we will continue to educate and communicate the necessary measures to slow the spread of the virus.”
The Mt. Juliet Police Department is also encouraging the community to follow Hutto’s mandate, but will not cite those in violation.
“I want to see full compliance with Mayor Hutto’s order so we can contain this virus as soon as possible,” Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said in a department release. “From the onset of this pandemic, we have focused on educating our community about the importance of wearing a mask and taking personal safety precautions. We have obtained substantial compliance without charging business owners or community members. This model will continue, and we will issue face masks to those in need rather than issuing a citation.”
Mandating masks has become a contentious issue among the public, with some favoring it to prevent COVID-19 from spreading and others wanting to make their own decision.
Locally, that divide is illustrated by the question of whether to mandate masks in Wilson County Schools this fall. Hutto’s mandate is set to expire when classes begin on Aug. 3, and the Wilson County Board of Education voted not to require masks in its schools at a special called meeting on Thursday.
Meanwhile, competing petitions on whether to mandate masks in the school system have circulated throughout the community. A group called Mt. Juliet Teens for Change has gathered more than 1,900 signatures in support of a mandate, while another called WCS Teen Community has collected more than 1,000 opposing one.
“It’s kind of a mixed bag,” county resident Chris Coutras, who opposes a masking mandate, said. “I think it comes down to common sense. If I’m going into someplace like a clinic or an area with 30-40 people I don’t know, I’ll be wearing a mask, but if it’s four or five people and we’re not going to be in each other’s faces I don’t see a need. Every citizen has a responsibility to make that determination.”
Others, like Celeste Lord, see the mandate as a necessary precaution against COVID-19.
“I think it’s a good decision,” she said. “It’s better to be safe than sorry, and it’s not going to kill us to put a mask on, but the virus might.”
Zachary Cenate and Jonathan Knoll said they support a masking mandate after seeing several countries in Europe reopen as far back as April without case spikes.
“If it keeps people safe, it keeps people safe,” Cenate said. “I think people should have been wearing masks before the mandate, and if enough people were I don’t think we’d be in this situation.”
Hutto’s full executive order, which includes several exceptions to the mandate, is available online at https://www.wilsoncountytn.gov/images/documents/COVID19/Wilson_County_Executive_Order_7_17_2020.pdf.
