Benny Nolen has been named director of Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry.
“It is with much joy I am welcoming my son-in-law and daughter, Benny and Lisa Nolen, to take over the reins and operations responsibilities,” ministry co-founder Peggy Evans said in a news release. “Benny will be the new director and Lisa will operate the office. They are very qualified plus the fact they love Joseph’s Storehouse and have supported it for years. They will be taking their leadership positions on July 1st.”
She continued, “I would also like to announce this month’s free giveaway of food, beverages and paper goods will be held on Thursday morning, June 25th for those who are elderly or disabled and on Saturday morning, June 27th for the general public. The times for both days are from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Volunteers are asked to arrive between 8 and 8:30 a.m. to allow for assignments. Groups of six or more must make arrangements online or call Nancy Terwilliger at the ministry’s office 615-453-5777 at least one week in advance in order to participate.
Joseph’s Storehouse is a 501©(3) non-profit organization established by Pastors Bob and Peggy Evans in 1999 to help those in the county with their food needs and give hope and encouragement to them in their lives. Financial donations to the ministry are tax-deductible and can be mailed to 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Rd., Lebanon, TN 37090 or made online at yellowwheelbarrow.org or via Paypal using loaejs@gmail.com. In-kind contributions of food, supplies and toiletries can be brought to the ministry office, Monday through Thursday, 9-11 a.m. at the address above.
