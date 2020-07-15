The milkman is coming to the neighborhood, but this time the product is free.
The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit that represents dairy farmers across the southeast, plans to give away milk to anyone who needs it between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m today at the James E. Ward Ag. Center. This supply consists of 4,000 gallons of milk and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis for as along as the supply lasts.
According to the Dairy Alliance, the non-profit has partnered with the Borden Dairy Company to provide the milk.
In May Borden was awarded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s largest contract through its Farmers to Families Food Box Program as part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program..
Families in Tennessee as well as 15 other states across the South and Midwest will be supplied with free milk from Borden, according to the company.
The distribution of the milk on Tuesday will be in a contactless drive-through fashion where volunteers will put milk into the trunks of vehicles passing through. Motorists should enter the Ag Center through the main entrance on Baddour Parkway and will remain in their cars as they drive by to pick up the milk distributed in one gallon containers.
— Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.