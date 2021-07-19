Compassionate Hands has received an $8,000 grant thanks to a nomination by THW Insurance Services of Lebanon.
The money will help the homeless population of Lebanon as part of Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield independent insurance agents, such as THW Insurance, are invited to nominate a local nonprofit for the Legacy of Caring program. The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards the donation as an extension of the fundamental role that insurance plays every day in stabilizing families, businesses and communities in times of uncertainty.
This year, the grant program is focused on supporting nonprofits that are helping families and businesses stabilize and recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last 15 months, nonprofits became increasingly important as the number of people in need increased while funding support simultaneously evaporated. Many agents participating in the Legacy of Caring program this year elected to nominate their local Feeding America foodbank, Urban League or United Way because of the critical resources they provide to their communities.
“As our businesses and schools continue to reopen and ‘return to normal,’ Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program reminds us that it may take years to return to the stability and security people and businesses, including nonprofits, enjoyed before the pandemic happened,” Rick R. Thorne, THW Insurance founder and partner, said in a news release. “This grant will hopefully go a long way in providing meals, shelter and counseling for the homeless population in the community that we serve.”
“We are so grateful for the generous support of Compassionate Hands,” said John Grant, minister and executive director of the local nonprofit. “The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on helping the homeless and will help us provide the support and hope needed to be successful.”
