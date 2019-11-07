Not just another brick in the wall

Photo by Ethan Steinquest - Lebanon Democrat

Wilson Central High School celebrates 18 years with a display area that will house personalized engraved bricks for alumni and a set of trophy cases.

From left, at front, are Wilson County Board of Education member Chad Karl, Wilson Central Athletic Director David Jennings, student Niko Aguinaga, student body president Isabelle Leonard, Wilson Central Principal Travis Mayfield, former student body president Katie Herndon, student Andrew Farker, English teacher Lanita Harris and Wilson Central Assistant Principals Jason Franklin and Ranesa Shipman. From left, at back, are students Yeison Arredondo, Tucker Wilson and Hunter Granstaff.