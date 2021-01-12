The press at the Lebanon Democrat’s printing facility in Kentucky broke down Friday night, which prevented us from publishing our Saturday newspaper. And, with the press still down Monday, today’s edition is printing at another facility much earlier than normal.
We did post Saturday’s content to our website as normal and we have lifted our paywall so that it is easily accessible. However, we realize that a significant portion of our readership prefers the printed product, so we are publishing several articles today that were to have appeared in Saturday’s paper.
Subscribers will be credited for the missed Saturday newspaper.
Mike Alexieff
Editor and Publisher
