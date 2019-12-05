Cumberland University's seventh annual Notes for Nurses fundraiser, which took place on Oct. 26 at the Wilson County Expo Center, raised approximately $123,000 for the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions.
Over 400 guests were in attendance for a night of dinner and dancing. In its seventh year, this event has raised over $500,000 in sponsorships, contributions and in-kind gifts for the school.
Part of these proceeds came from both the live and silent auction. Auction items featured a 7-night stay at the Playa Grande Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a signed Marcus Mariotta Titans helmet, a signed Luke Combs acoustic guitar and a dinner for 10 with Cumberland University President Paul Stumb.
Event chair Pam McAteer was proud of how much this year's event raised and thankful for everyone involved in the planning process.
"The 2019 Notes for Nurses event was a night filled with fun and excitement from beginning to end. We had great food catered by Sammy B's and danced the night away to music by Bizz & Everyday People," McAteer said. "This event gives the community an opportunity to show their support for Cumberland University's Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions and the wonderful nursing students."
Dean Mary Bess Griffith is grateful to this event and all it does to help students.
"I am amazed by the support that this event received from the Wilson County community," said Griffith. "This event supports scholarships for our students that otherwise may not be able to continue their nursing education and we are so thankful that because of this event, they will get that opportunity."
Cumberland University, The Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions and the Notes for Nurses Committee would like to thank all of the sponsors that made this event successful. Presenting sponsor Frank and Cindy Rudy, Champion of Nursing sponsor Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, Friends of Nursing sponsor the Family of Dr. Joe and Pat Bryant, VIP Reception sponsor Southern Manor Living Centers, LLC, Entertainment Sponsors Alliance Building Services and Team HSC, Supporter Nursing sponsor American National Home Health, Inc., Bar Lounge Sponsor Compass Auctions & Real Estate, Stage sponsor Middle Tennessee Periodontics, Live Auction sponsor The Left Center, Photo Booth sponsors Newman Dental Associates and Serenity Dental, Nursing Student Volunteer sponsor Wilson Bank & Trust, Bourbon Bar sponsor Smile Gallery and Dessert Sponsor Powell Meadows Insurance Agency. Other event sponsors included Gibbs Pharmacy, McAteer Animal Hospital, Cedar City RV, Modern Eye Gallery and Taylord Fitness.
