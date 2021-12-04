Wilson County’s tourism development team, Visit WilCo, set out a few years ago to beautify the area with murals.
When one of those murals was vandalized in October, the Visit WilCo team decided to let the artists remaster their original concept.
On Wednesday, one of the artists, Fiona Hayward, unveiled the completed work before a crowd gathered to see the recreation.
The mural was first pained in 2016, when Hayward was still in high school. She and Eliza Felos developed the idea together and decided on the location, because Felos would often pass the wall while out running along the Cedar City Trail. The mural is located on North Castle Heights Avenue underneath the overpass, by the bocce ball courts at Don Fox Community Park.
Felos now lives in Thailand, but her brother, Cameron Byrne, along with a couple other friends, helped Hayward complete the latest version.
“This is very similar to the original concept,” Hayward said of the remake. “We just tried to bring it back with a little more vibrancy, and a few sea animals sprinkled in there.
“The design is based on what we felt was right at the time. We did this when we were high-schoolers, just out here trying to spruce things up. We kind of kept that same concept going for this one as well.”
One thing has changed, as Hayward pointed out. In the left portion of the mural, a rope swing dangles from a tree, while one silhouette pushes another. The artist explained that in the previous incarnation of the mural, the person in the swing was a young girl.
“Now that girl has grown up, and someone else is swinging in the swing,” Hayward said.
While Hayward wouldn’t give much away, she mentioned that she worked with Lebanon on a few other projects.
“I’m very excited about it, but I can’t say anymore on that for now,” Hayward said.
Paint WilCoWhat started out as an arts initiative with a goal of creating 10 unique mural projects by the end of 2020 continues to grow. The 13th mural was unveiled in September.
Each mural is themed to fit its space. There is an agriculture mural at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, a train mural in Watertown, and a Charlie Daniels mural at the park in Mt. Juliet. Several others are scattered around the downtown area of Lebanon.
County Commissioner Sue Vanatta chairs the tourism development committee and expressed excitement about some new projects on the horizon.
“We now have 13 murals in our project, with 4 or 5 more on the future outlook,” Vanatta said. “Jason (Johnson, the Visit WilCo director of tourism) and his staff are working on a complete brochure. So, you could pick it up and do a tour of all the murals through Wilson County. For our visitors coming in, it’s a great thing.”
Visit WilCo’s second goal in the plan was to boost tourism by creating shareable, interactive photo opportunities for visitors to the county, as well as Wilson County residents. The organization’s web page cites success that other U.S. cities have experienced from public mural art.
When Visit WilCo first began the process, it’s planners felt that mural art has endless possibilities in genre, theme, composition and medium.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell echoed the point on variety at Wednesday’s unveiling.
“We have butterflies, a phoenix and now, we have a manatee,” Bell said.
The mural is being presented in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and matching funds from Visit WilCo.
The organization prefers to source local artists, supplies and sponsorships in the production process in an effort to highlight the artistic resources available in Wilson County.
Hayward is a prime example of that.
“I grew up here,” Hayward said. “So, it’s been an honor to be able to give back to the community and add a little color and fantasy to it.”
