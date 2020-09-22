Monday, Oct. 5, is the last day Wilson County residents can register to vote in the Nov. 3 federal and state general and the Lebanon, Mt Juliet and Watertown municipal elections, according to a news release from the Wilson County Election Commission. Applications received after the deadline will be processed after Election Day.
Wilson County residents can register to vote online at www.WilsonElections.com. Using the online registration option, your voter registration application is submitted securely, conveniently and in a timely manner. Registered voters who may need to change their address or make other changes to their registration may also use the convenient online registration. For those wishing to register in-person, the commission office at 203 East Main St. is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Voter registration forms, information about voting and other election related topics are always accessible on the commission website, www.WilsonElections.com.
“We encourage voters to visit the website or contact our office with questions about registration, where they vote and any other election or voting related questions. Remember to bring your Tennessee or federally issued photo ID when you come to vote during early voting or on Election Day,” said Phillip Warren, administrator of elections, in the news release.
Voters who are unsure about being registered to vote can click on the “Am I Registered” link on the homepage of www.WilsonElections.com or go to www.GoVoteTN.org. Current voter registration status is available at these sites by simply entering your information. Warren cautions against providing personal data to individuals or websites that are not hosted by Wilson County or state government.
The Election Commission encourages voters to take advantage of early voting to avoid lines, possible inclement weather to cast your ballot at your convenience.
“Come vote early at any of the five early voting sites and bring someone with you,” said Tammy Smith, assistant administrator.
Early voting for the election begins on Oct. 14 and ends on Oct. 29. There are five convenient early voting sites throughout Wilson County open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. giving voters many choices of days and times. Voters who miss early voting and want to cast their ballot on Election Day can choose from one of the 18 Election Day vote centers and vote at site most convenient to them that day. Absentee-by-mail requests are now being accepted. The request form and information about the process are all on the commission’s website, www.Wilsonelections.com.
To learn more about elections, voting and how you can be involved with Wilson County elections, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or online at www.Wilsonelections.com.
