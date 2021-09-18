MEMPHIS — Five Tennessee officers who fatally shot a man 58 times after he wounded a sheriff’s deputy inside a trailer did not break the law during the shooting, a prosecutor said.
Members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team went to a trailer park in Memphis in September 2019 to look for Willie Hudson Jr., who had a felony arrest warrant for attempted first-degree murder, Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich said Thursday.
Hudson, 33, was found hiding behind a bookcase in a trailer and refused orders to come out, authorities said.
Hudson began shooting as officers pulled back the bookcase, authorities said. One officer was critically wounded before the officers returned fire, authorities said.
During two rounds of shooting, officers shot Hudson 58 times, officials said.
In a statement, Weirich said the number of shots doesn’t affect whether the shooting was legally justified. Weirich said the officers were there to make a lawful arrest during an “unexpected, life-or-death gunfight in close quarters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.