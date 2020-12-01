By The Associated Press
MEMPHIS — Two children and an adult were killed when a house caught fire early Sunday morning, according to Tennessee fire officials.
Firefighters received a call just before 7 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the Memphis home, Fire Department Lt. Wayne Cooke said.
Cooke said an adult man and a girl died at the scene. A boy was taken to a children’s hospital in critical condition where he died Sunday afternoon, Memphis police added.
Nearly 40 emergency responders were dispatched, including police officers, the agencies said in statements.
The victims were not immediately identified and it was not yet known whether they were related, according to officials.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Cooke said.
