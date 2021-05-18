CLEVELAND — A man who was being booked at a Tennessee jail early Monday following a traffic crash collapsed and later died, officials said.
Matthew Lee Crisp, 26, collapsed in the booking area of the Bradley County Jail shortly after he being arrested, WTVC-TV reported, citing a statement from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Tennova Hospital and was later pronounced dead, the statement said.
Crisp was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The sheriff’s statement said a trooper observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 75 and attempted a traffic stop, but the female driver fled. The vehicle later crashed and both the driver and Crisp were taken to jail, officials said.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the death, Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.