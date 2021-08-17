KINGSPORT — Deputies fatally shot a woman in Tennessee who allegedly accelerated toward officers during a traffic stop, authorities said.
Sullivan County deputies were attempting a traffic stop Sunday night on Katelyn L. Harris, 29, who had outstanding felony warrants, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Harris refused to stop and officers pursued until she ran off the road in Greene County, officials said.
Deputies took a passenger who exited the vehicle into custody. Meanwhile, they saw Harris with a gun and ordered her to drop it, but she reportedly put the vehicle in reverse instead and accelerated toward deputies, the statement said. Three deputies fired shots, striking Harris, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the bureau said.
Agents were collecting evidence and conducting interviews to determine what happened and said the bureau will turn over its investigation to local prosecutors to determine whether the shooting was justified.
