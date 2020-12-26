When the owners of the Lebanon Democrat sold the newspaper’s longtime home last summer, one dilemma was what to do with the old Linotype machine in the building’s glassed-in front lobby.
Fortunately, at least for local history buffs, the building at the corner of North Cumberland Street and West High Street was bought by Jimmy Comer, a Lebanon businessman and longtime vice president of Wilson County Promotions, the nonprofit that runs the Wilson County Fair and shares the fairgrounds with the Fiddlers Grove Historical Village.
Comer got the idea to donate the machine to the village, and from that was born the idea to set up a exhibit about the newspaper, which is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Wilson County.
“I just thought it was a natural fit,” Comer said. “It’s a very historic piece of equipment and Fiddlers Grove displays all that historic stuff.”
Comer said that the glass lobby must have been built around the Linotype when the Democrat building was remodeled in the 1980s. A Linotype is a large machine that is used to typeset pages for newspapers using hot lead.
The machine wouldn’t fit through the double doors into the building or through the double doors to the sidewalk. So a crew from Bluegrass Glass & Mirror took the glass lobby apart. Unfortunately, Comer said, they informed him that current building codes require safety glass on lobbies, so they couldn’t just put it back together with the old panes.
This is where Comer’s longtime friend Randall Clemons comes in. Clemons is not only president of Wilson County Promotions, but he has also been involved in Fiddlers Groves since its beginning nearly 30 years ago.
“He reached out to the Adams family, and they made a generous donation to help buy the new glass,” Comer said. Joe Adams’ family had owned the Democrat for years before selling it in the 1960s. Clemons said the Fiddler Grove foundation paid for the rest.
“We actually have a print shop at the Grove,” Clemons said. “We would like to tell the story of the Lebanon Democrat. It has so much to do with the history of Wilson County.”
Comer said securing the Linotype and getting it to Fiddlers Grove was a group effort. In addition to Bluegrass Glass & Mirror and the Adams family, Lebanon’s Tri-Star Machine and Rigging moved the machine to Fiddlers Grove at no charge.
Mike Alexieff, publisher of the Democrat, which is now located at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., said he was glad Comer, Clemons and the others had made it possible to save the old Linotype.
“As it has famously been said, newspaper write the rough, first draft of history, so it’s appropriate that the Linotype, which helped produce that draft for probably 30 years, will be preserved,” Alexieff said. “Fiddlers Grove is a huge asset to the community, and I’m glad the Democrat will be a part of it.”
