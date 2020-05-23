A Lebanon woman is awaiting answers over a month after her brother, Georgie Carver, was killed by a motorist while crossing North Cumberland Street, and she hopes the city will install new lighting as a result.
According to a crash report provided by the Lebanon Police Department, Carver was struck by a vehicle traveling south, with the driver unable to stop in time or avoid a collision. The incident occurred at 10:20 p.m. on April 21.
Sgt. P.J. Hardy of the Lebanon Police Department said blood tests results are still pending, and unless the driver was impaired no charges are expected.
The report states that the investigating officer did not suspect the driver was under the influence based on evidential testing, and the results still pending are from a whole blood test — meaning blood was drawn from the driver to measure alcohol concentration.
“As far as I know he was crossing the road and got killed, and they said he was in a dark spot where the driver couldn’t see him,” Carver’s sister Patricia Caldwell said. “If it’s so dark up through there, they need to put more light poles or something.”
Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines said he was not aware of the specifics of the incident and had not received any comments about the area, but Engineering Services Director Regina Santana said the city will review the street lighting there.
