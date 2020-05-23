Wanda DeSelle, age 76, died of COVID-19 on April 3 in the town of Madera, California, where she worked in a medical office. Wearing masks and gloves, funeral director Sarah Smith, far right, and other members of Jay Chapel Funeral Home bring the body to the gravesite. Immediate family had to remain in their cars as DeSelle was buried on April 8. Employees of the funeral home and cemetery workers handled the burial and were the only ones allowed at the gravesite.