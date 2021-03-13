One year ago, on March 13, 2020, then-President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic. That same day, the two school districts in Wilson County announced they would be closing for the coming week. There were 26 confirmed cases in the state of Tennessee, and none in Wilson County.
Today, we live in a much different world. As of March 11, 16,846 Wilson County residents have contracted COVID-19, and 212 of those have died. Mask wearing is common, although nowhere close to universal. Schoolchildren and educators have been learning and teaching remotely. Some businesses have closed, never to reopen, why others have found ways to survive, even thrive.
Social and cultural lives have been upended. Proms were canceled, theaters closed and major events, such as the Wilson County Fair, were shelved. Many churches stopped meeting in person, as did civic clubs and other organizations.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto likened the past year to swimming in muddy water.
“You’re paddling as fast as you can, but you don’t know what’s ahead,” he said. “We just tried to make the best decisions every day with the information we had at the time.”
Hutto compared the evolving messages from the state and national governments and healthcare experts to a child’s injury.
“One parent tells you to ice it down, while your other parents tells you to put heat on it,” he said. “Then when you get to the hospital, the doctor tells you something completely different.”
That put local elected officials at the forefront of the response.
As Hutto put it, “There’s no one size fits all solution and everyone has a different idea for how to fix it. All we can do is put one foot in front of the other and trudge on.”
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said, “It’s really amazing just how quickly everything changed. I never thought I would see something that affected every aspect of life.”
Bell was a professor at Cumberland University last year when the pandemic struck.
How quickly his job changed shocked Bell, but more so than his professional life, the pandemic rocked his personal one, too. “I’m very close to my parents. I visit them a lot. To know I couldn’t go in the house with them was very tough.”
Watching paramedics and healthcare workers “just keeping going” really stood out to Bell.
“When they got into their profession, they probably didn’t think that they would be risking their lives. They’ve been facing that this whole time.”
Bell also commended the fire and police departments. “When you come into contact with anyone you assume a risk. But that didn’t stop them from answering their calls to duty.”
As for when he realized the pandemic wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon, Bell said, “After that first quarantine, I think people thought it would be over. It wasn’t and not by a long shot.”
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness was serving as the city’s District 2 commissioner and vice mayor when the pandemic struck.
Despite a successful mayoral bid, the year has been tough for Maness, who lost an uncle to COVID complications on Christmas Eve. He had several other friends and family members contract it as well.
Maness said that campaigning during COVID was difficult. “We wanted to be available to address Mt. Juliet’s citizens’ needs, but we also wanted to respect people’s boundaries.
“We moved a lot of events outdoors and relied heavily on social media.”
Like the rest of the country, Mt. Juliet went into COVID protocols halfway through March. Unlike the rest of the country, Mt. Juliet was still cleaning up from a devastating tornado that had hit just a week before.
“The timing was absolutely terrible. You had the tornado and all the out-of-town volunteers helping clean up, working in close quarters. Then COVID forced those people away.
“Contractors disappeared and shipping lines got disrupted, so the rebuild took a back seat.”
While trying to avoid sounding callous, Maness said that it hasn’t been all bad. “The normal indicators of what day it was kind of went away. And my wife and I spent a lot of close quality time with our kids.”
Maness said he hasn’t got his vaccine yet, but does plan to. He also encourages his citizens to get it as soon as they can. “I believe it’ll help us get to herd immunity and out of this mess.”
Watertown Mayor Michael Jennings was unavailable to comment on this story. Following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Jennings is quarantining at his home.
