It’s been one year since a tornado ripped through Wilson County, upending lives forever. For those who survived, it’s taking time to rebuild. But despite the trauma, the community is picking up the pieces together.
Three Wilson County residents perished during the storm. Brandy Barker of Lebanon and Donna and James Eaton of Mt. Juliet each lost their lives that night. Even after a year, Donna’s brother, Arnold Mayfield, said the pain doesn’t go away.
Mayfield was one of hundreds gathered for a remembrance vigil by the clocktower in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday. The event marked the tornado’s anniversary, and was held to honor the lives taken away that night.
Mayfield said that every day is tricky. Some are tougher than others, but reminders of his sister are constant. “Nothing is going to bring her back, but one blessing is that she and James died together in their sleep. Now they’re resting together in heaven,” he said.
Another survivor, Joel Meriwether said he’s plagued by revisiting fears and turmoil from the event. His home in the Clearview subdivision was destroyed that night. West Wilson Middle School’s tornado sirens are what jarred him awake.
Despite the calamity, his accounting of events is fully focused and detailed. He remembers pretty much everything from that night. “When you have such a catastrophe happen that makes national news headlines, you don’t soon forget it. It’s seared into your brain.”
In the storm’s aftermath, Meriwether struggled with irrational thoughts, beset with guilt for losing his home, the home he grew up in and which was his parent’s. He recognized a need to seek professional help. “I thought to myself, I’m going to need some guidance about stress.”
For Meriwether, having a therapist to talk to has been helpful. Ultimately, he was forced to demolish his home when it was deemed structurally unsound, but his permit from the city to rebuild is nearing approval.
People experience grief in varying ways. One condition that commonly follows events like these is post-traumatic stress disorder.
According to the Mayo Clinic, PTSD symptoms can include intrusive memories, avoidance, negative changes in thinking and mood, and changes in physical and emotional reactions. Symptoms can vary over time or vary from person to person.
Mt. Juliet District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner’s testimony at the vigil Tuesday confirmed some of these symptoms. Hefner said that whenever he hears a train whistle, or a storm warning, he’s transported back to that night.
Hefner pointed out how pets can be impacted by the storm too, something that Meriwether has also reported. His cats were dislodged and forced to move several times over the past year. “I wasn’t the only one in my house whose life was upended that night,” he said.
One of Meriwether’s neighbors, Chloe Schafer, lived with her children, husband and two dogs when the storm hit. After their home was destroyed, the temporary housing where they stayed didn’t have much running room for the dogs. They built another house on the same property and moved back in on December 3. A couple days later, one of the dogs had a stroke. Chloe attributes stress and shock to the stroke.
Schafer is a surgical assistant at TriStar Summit Medical Center. Between losing the house, her pets and faced with the constant threat of COVID-19 at work, she’s had quite the year.
But she’s ready if this ever happens again. She bought a hand crank weather radio. She’s got several weather apps on her phone and a survival bag in case they ever get trapped by debris. She doesn’t know if a storm like this will ever happen again, but she knows that if it does, she’ll be ready.
For one Mt. Juliet family, the anniversary was marked with a reason for relief.
Erin and CJ Wilder spent the day moving into their new home built upon the site of their former home that was destroyed. Before the storm, their house was known around the neighborhood as “The Pink House.”
It’s been rebuilt using some of the previous pink bricks. Erin Wilder said they used the pink bricks to construct a cross at the house’s cornerstone. “Jesus has been our cornerstone through all this,” she said.
They had only been in the house a short time before the storm hit. They purchased the home in October 2019 and then spent a couple months renovating it. CJ Wilder said the day before the tornado, his wife uploaded photos of the completed renovations and their move-in.
Unfortunately, the house didn’t survive, but they still had each other. They found out shortly thereafter they had a community they could rely on too. CJ Wilder said, “The craziest thing about all this is just how much everyone has helped out. We’ve got over 10 people here helping us move in.”
The destruction and cleanup has brought out the best in people according to Mt. Juliet Chief of Police James Hambrick. However, what he witnessed was not a community emerge after the storm, but rather one endure it. “The community didn’t start when the storm hit. They responded the way they did, because that’s who they are.”
According to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, over 1,300 homes were touched by the storm. Nearly 170 homes were totally destroyed. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s report pegs the tornado’s economic damage to be in excess of $400 million.
Mt. Juliet Public Works and Engineering Director Andy Barlow said the damage left 200,000 cubic yards of debris, or enough to fill an entire football field four feet high. Barlow said, “The sheer volume seemed insurmountable, yet it had to be removed to allow the homeowners to move forward.”
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down for over 60 miles. “It strengthened to strong EF-3 winds and leveled numerous homes in the Catalpa Drive and Clearview Drive neighborhoods. After crossing Mt. Juliet Road, the tornado severely damaged West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary School ... .
“The tornado reached its peak intensity of high-end EF-3 winds and peak size of 0.9 miles wide as it moved across Golden Bear Parkway.” It was here that Barker, the security guard at CEVA warehouse on Athletes Way North, was killed.
“The tornado then crossed Highway 109 into Lebanon where it weakened to EF-2 but continued damaging dozens of homes and businesses.”
The schools still have not been rebuilt, as Wilson County Schools continues to negotiate with its insurance company over a settlement.
In Lebanon, homes and businesses were damaged along a line from Hartmann Drive just north of I-40 to the fairgrounds on the east side of the city and beyond.
Former Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, who was mayor when the tornado struck, commended the city departments for a rapid and effective response. “Police, fire, emergency personnel, engineers and all the other city employees got things geared up quickly.”
Ash also said the churches, “pitched in a great deal.”
The former mayor said it was inspiring to see the volunteer help just pour in from across the state. “By the very next day we had volunteers show up from everywhere.”
Ash estimated the number of volunteers to exceed 4,000.
“We couldn’t have done it without all the help from every person who pitched in,” said Ash.
