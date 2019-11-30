The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee counties and beyond, has announced $2,397,870 in grants to 365 local nonprofit organizations as part of the 2019 annual grant-making process.
The grants will benefit nonprofits in 28 area counties: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Franklin, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.
The top three awards categories were: Arts and Humanities (18%), Human Services-Children (15% of the grants), and Education (14%).
"The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and through other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn't have the impact we do without the many nonprofits offering solutions to our community's needs and vital services to our neighbors," said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. "Thanks to the generous support of our donors, and the work of dedicated and talented nonprofits, we are able to fund solutions which address Middle Tennessee's emerging needs and opportunities."
Grant recipients in Wilson County are:
Cedar Seniors, Inc.: Provide nutritional lunches Monday-Friday for Lebanon and surrounding area seniors.
Charis Health Center: To provide medical treatment for the medically vulnerable and uninsured.
Community Homeless Outreach & Support/The Brooks House: BH provides preventive and corrective physical/dental/vision exams/medications and counseling to prepare residents for independent living.
Mt. Juliet West Wilson County Senior Citizens Service Center: Funds to ensure continuation of the Ballroom Dance Therapy Program.
New Leash on Life: Provide spay/neuter services for owned dogs & cats and feral cats in counties with limited animal welfare resources.
Prospect: To provide partial funding for a pilot nutrition program to be implemented in five of our residential homes.
Rest Stop Ministries Inc.: To provide long-term, trauma-informed, survivor-centered residential restoration care to adult female survivors of sex trafficking.
Tennessee Artist's Guild Inc.: To provide training and showing opportunities for up to 60 adults and seniors in the fine art of clay works.
Wilson Books from Birth: To provide free Imagination Library books to Wilson County's pre-school children to foster a love of learning and reading.
Wilson County Emergency Services Rehab Association Inc./Rehab 23: To provide support services on a 24/7/365 basis irrespective of weather conditions to over 800+ first responders in Wilson County.
The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds to Middle Tennessee nonprofits. Grants are awarded through an open application process for organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services. More information on the grant process is online at www.CFMT.org
For a complete list of 2019 grant recipients, go to www.CFMT.org. And to learn about more than 1,800 of Middle Tennessee's nonprofits and the wonderful work they do, go to CFMT initiative GivingMatters.com and its newly refreshed website www.GivingMatters.com.
The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter.
