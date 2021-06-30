The traffic headaches caused by the damaged Mt. Juliet Road overpass at I-40 will be easing sooner than originally forecast.
“The contractor (Dement Construction Company) is ahead of schedule,” said Beth Emmons, assistant director for the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Community Relations Division. The
Dement crews poured concrete late Friday evening and shortly after reopened the fourth lane on I-40 westbound, officially clearing all the westbound lanes.
Emmons also said in an email on Tuesday, “Plans are to reopen the fourth lane on Mt. Juliet Rd as soon as the concrete is adequately cured, which is estimated to be sometime next week, ahead of the original schedule.”
Emmons did note the timetable is tentative, “barring any complications, like the weather.”
Once the concrete is cured, the contractor can remove the temporary supports. Emmons’ said the cost of the repairs hasn’t been determined yet.
Dement is currently under contract for widening the overpass in a project pegged to cost $5.9 million. The overpass was damaged June 24 when a tractor trailer struck a support column in crash that killed the truck’s driver.
Emmons said that since the work required an emergency fix, and Dement was already on scene and immediately available, the decision was made to let it handle the required repairs.
The damage reduced northbound traffic over the interstate to one lane.
