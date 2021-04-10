Just how much is a resident’s or local group’s special recognition worth to the Wilson County Commissioners? Apparently not more than 15 minutes of their time.
On Thursday night, the Wilson County Steering Committee voted to reduce the number of special recognitions at monthly County Commission meetings to three, with a time limit of 15 minutes for all three.
The decision was hardly made unanimously. While eight committee members voted in favor of the motion that prohibits more than three groups from sharing momentous announcements at each the meetings, six voted against.
To justify his vote in favor of the motion, District 6 Commissioner Kenny Reich, said he worried too many things were being recognized, and that devalues each one.
“If you make everything special, then nothing’s special,” he said. “Soon we’ll have people wanting their dogs recognized for crossing the street.”
On the other side of the argument, Steering Committee Chairman Sara Patton said that she didn’t want any commissioner to have to tell their constituents that their special recognition isn’t so special.
District 19 Commissioner William Glover joined in on the side of Patton, arguing the commissioner’s role is not to get home in time for dinner but to serve the citizens of their district.
“We were elected by the citizens of Wilson County to represent them. If we have to stay here 12 hours, we have to stay here 12 hours.”
Steering Committee members who voted against the new rule included Patton, Glover, District 4 Commissioner Chad Barnard, District 20 Commissioner Annette Stafford, District 22 Commissioner Wendell Marlowe and District 24 Commissioner Joy Bishop.
Per the new rule, if a request is made for a special recognition, but three slots are already filled for the upcoming month, then the request will be pushed back to the following month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.