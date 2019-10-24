Panelists discuss preventing child abuse

Cumberland University and the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center hosted its 4th annual Child Abuse Awareness Panel on Tuesday evening.
The panel included six professionals who work closely with child abuse victims in Wilson County. They spoke about what they do and took questions from the audience.
Many Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District teachers were in attendance to learn more about reporting child abuse for students they may have. The panelists agreed that reporting is always better, even if you aren't sure that there is child abuse occurring in the child's home.
The panelists offered advice and information on how to prevent child abuse, and how to recognize signs that they might be abused, as well as how to support a child in the process of an abuse case.
"It's better to report and have us go out there and be wrong about the report than for it to go unreported," said Patrick Cockburn, the lead investigator for the Department of Child Services.
Tom Swink, an assistant district attorney, agreed that there are no repercussions for reporting and being wrong.
"Unless it's a very rare circumstance where there is malicious intent with the report, you won't get in trouble for reporting and being wrong," Swink said. "If you know or suspect abuse please report it."
Cece Ralston, the Child Advocacy Center forensic interviewer, gave insight into what the average day is like for her when interviewing children about their cases.
"People have an idea of how they think victims should act but any response is a typical response," Ralston said. "I have children who cry, absolutely, but I also have children who laugh, or don't want to talk, or hide under the table. Many children don't even have the vocabulary to describe and express what's happened to them."
She said that one out of 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.
"I've been with the Child Advocacy Center for three years and I'm getting close to 900 interviews with children who have been victimized," Ralston said.
She encourages parents to teach their children the proper vocabulary to describe their genitalia.
"It can make my job and other people in this field's jobs really difficult when we can't get a proper understanding of what's happened to a child," Ralston said. "Please teach your children the words for their penis and vagina so we don't have to spend valuable time decoding what has occurred."
Kristi Ward, a professional counselor, said she often works with children, as well as adults who are still processing abuse that they experienced in their youth. She emphasized the importance of beginning counseling sooner rather than later.
"The outcome of beginning the trauma work sooner, rather than later, cannot be overstated," Ward said. "Sometimes we can get things prosecuted in eight to 12 sessions after the event occurred, which can help prevent the brain changes that cause PTSD."
Jennifer Mekelburg, a detective for the Wilson County Sheriff's Department, spoke about how they gather evidence in a child abuse case.
"Physical evidence is of course the best, but I rarely get physical evidence," Mekelburg said. "Only a handful of cases are reported right away so we usually have to use witnesses or other victims as corroboration."
If you have reason to suspect a minor is being abused, please contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office immediately by calling 615-444-1412.
