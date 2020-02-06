Rezoning of high school students in Wilson County remains a touchy subject among parents and school officials.
Wilson County Schools Director Donna Wright said during Monday’s Wilson County Board of Education meeting that she understands the public’s frustration but added that the district is doing everything it can to take into consideration the objections to the rezoning. She also said the district will not be making special accommodations for one group over another.
Parent Mark Savage told the board he was there to speak on the behalf of the Mt. Juliet football players, who want to stay at MJHS rather than transfer to Green Hill High School, which opens in the fall.
“We understand there is a lot more than just football and it doesn’t last forever,” said Savage. “We are here to ask the board to consider making a motion agreeing that these 15 to 20 players, all we have, meet the definition of a hardship.”
Savage said Green Hill has been given TSSAA membership and a classification except football. Because TSSAA assign their schedules every two years and Green Hill was not a high school in 2019 when the game schedules were created, they were not on the roster for any TSSAA games in 2020. This means football players transferring to Green Hill in the fall will most likely not be able to play in any playoff games in 2020 and left only to play pick-up games they can acquire throughout the region.
“Football is the only athletic program at Green Hill High School that does not have the opportunity of a postseason,” said Savage. “Programs like Vanderbilt, A&M, Duke, MTSU, Harvard and Army have all been looking at these young men that we are talking about.”
Connor Coker, a rising junior football player at Mt. Juliet High School, said he wanted to ask the board to see he and some of his teammates sitting in the gallery as more than just players. He asked that the board see them as family.
“Every football player in this room tonight eats, sleeps and breathes for game nights,” said Coker. “Most of us here have dedicated three years to the team that we are here fighting for.”
Coker said neither he nor any of his teammates take their futures lightly and they want the opportunity to be considered for a hardship should any of them have to switch schools.
“We are here tonight because we are not sure of our future and as a rising junior, that scares me,” Coker said. “From the time we enter high school we have to start planning for our future and for an athlete, that future involves college and hopefully through a scholarship.”
Wright said, We cannot make exceptions for one group or anything that identifies as a team. I am getting some looks over there but if we make exceptions for one group we have to make that exception for band, we would have to make that exception for choral, again, there are a lot of moving pieces to this.”
No action was taken on the hardship requests.
