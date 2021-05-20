PHOEBE Connections hosted its annual scholarship banquet, “A Future and a Hope,” on Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Lebanon.
PHOEBE Connections is a widows’ ministry that raises money annually to invest in the future by funding scholarships for children of widows in Wilson County.
The group awarded 14 $2,000 scholarships for a total of $28,000 for the 2021-2022 school year. Don Webb, former owner of Mister B’s Express Wash and major sponsor of the organization, was the guest speaker. He presented each mother with a rose and each student and mother with a Gideon’s Bible. In addition to the scholarships, PHOEBE Connections also presented each student with Charles Stanley’s devotional book, “God’s Purpose for Your Life.”
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.