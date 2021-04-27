Thanks to a pilot program at Cumberland University, school-aged Wilson Countians will have an outlet for their creativity this summer.
FAME, or Fine Arts Matter in Education, is an inaugural summer camp workshop hosted by the Cumberland University Community Arts Council. It will offer students a chance to participate in theater, fine arts, dance and band through interactive day courses on the university’s campus.
The idea came to the program’s founder Mitchell Vantrease when he was considering all the instruction time that so many young people had missed during the pandemic.
“The arts have suffered over the year, because of the pandemic,” he said. “Recitals and concerts were canceled. A lot of our students suffered.”
It is helping students reclaim lost time that drives Vantrease’s passion. Joining him in this endeavor is Erin Rheinscheld, executive director of Catherine’s Orchestra for All, an organization that helps underprivileged students get musical instruments.
“Due to the pandemic, art programs have not been at their full capacity and we want to reiterate to the students that what they do and love is important,” Rheinschild said. “Cumberland University’s Community Arts Council recognizes the fine art programs within the Wilson County education system are beneficial to not only students but the community as well.”
Vantrease is the director of Lebanon’s Centerstage Theatre Company. Additionally, both he and Rheinscheld are members of CUCAC.
Prior to the pandemic, there was a regularly occurring orchestra concert performed on Cumberland University’s campus. Called “Nashville Symphony on the Lawn,” the event brought the orchestra to Lebanon.
When the COVID prevented this from happening, Vantrease and Rheinscheld decided to explore other ways to centralize Cumberland’s campus with a celebration of culture.
Camp SetupThe weeklong camp will start June 21 and conclude on June 26 with a collective showcase. The workshop will feature four programs focusing on theater, dance, art, and band.
Vantrease said that he would like to see about 200 students participate this year. He also said that he understands COVID limitations should still be observed, so the plan is to separate the students into smaller groups based on which category they want to participate in.
“Our goal is to not only give students a chance to participate in something they may have missed due to the pandemic, but to also showcase the amazing fine arts educators within Wilson County,” he added.
The camp will be open to any rising second grader to senior in high school. From here, the students will be divided into two groups based on their age. In each case, the cut-off will be seventh grade. The band group will make an exception and only have students eighth grade and beyond with exceptions made for seventh graders with band director recommendation.
“This is going to be a unique program where they’ll be on Cumberland’s campus for a week spread out in different buildings,” Vantrease said. “It’s a pilot program this year because of the pandemic, so the numbers will be reasonable. But we are excited nonetheless.”
So far the instructors are educators with Lebanon Special School District and Wilson County Schools. The instructors will be volunteering their time.
The deadline for applications is Saturday. Vantrease said he hopes this year will be just the beginning and that if it’s successful it could become a regular staple. He added that so far reception has been nothing but positive, and that they’ve already processed several applications.
He even suggested venturing outside of Wilson County for applicants in the future. This year, the camp is only open to anyone who attends school in Wilson County; LSSD, WCS, private or home schools.
Vantrease said that he is open to exploring grant possibilities to keep the program afloat in years to come, but he hopes that by expanding the application pool, the program will generate enough on its own.
Admission to the camp is $15.
For more information on how to sign up visit https://www.cumberland.edu/ community-outreach/camps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.