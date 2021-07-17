One man suffered “minor injuries” when a single-engine plane made a forced landing Thursday morning south of Lebanon.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a de Havilland Canada DHC-1 Chipmunk registered to Michael P. Kennedy of Lebanon, went down at 9:54 a.m. Public Affairs Specialist Maria Njoku said in an email that only the pilot was on board. She would not give the pilot’s name, citing agency policy.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Capt. Scott Moore said the crash happened in the 100 block of Fall Creek Road.
“The pilot was able to walk away with minor injuries,” Moore said.
Njoku said the National Transportation Safety Board will also assist with the investigation.
