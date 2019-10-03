Planet Fitness ribbon cutting

Planet Fitness hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 19 at 1031 W. Main St., conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Owners Victor and Lynne Brick were joined by family, friends and staff, chamber of commerce President Melanie Minter, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, state Rep. Clark Boyd, chamber board members, ambassadors and staff. For more information, visit www.planetfitness.com.
Photo courtesy Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce
