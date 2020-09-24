The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission approved the site plan for the upcoming Cairo Bend Park during its meeting Tuesday, with the park itself expected to open next spring.
Cairo Bend Park is a 16-acre project and will include walking trails, a playground, open green space, covered pavilions, public restrooms and nature areas. The Lebanon City Council plans to contribute $1 million to the development.
The commission also approved both preliminary and final plats for re-subdivision of an 88-acre industrial development at 520 Odum Lane. That property is located near the local Amazon Fulfillment Center and Starbucks Distribution Center.
In addition, the commission granted site plan approval for Eastgate Logistics Center 3 (a 28-acre development on Eastgate Boulevard) and Central Pike Industrial (a 29-acre development on Central Pike).
The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission’s next meeting is scheduled 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, in the city’s administration building at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.