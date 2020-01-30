The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission unanimously approved a site plan for a Popeyes in the city during its meeting Tuesday, meaning the item is set to go before the city council for final approval.
Representatives from Carrols Corporation, which owns the Popeyes franchise, hope to open up the fried chicken restaurant this summer at 507 S. Cumberland St.
City planner Seth Harrison said there are still some code violations the applicants need to address, and the commission’s approval is based on them doing so.
“There’s an issue with the landscaping,” he said. “Code requires a 6-foot planting strip between the road and the sidewalk consisting of turf, low shrubs or ground covering. For access requirement, a cross-access easement is required for similar uses, and the applicant is working with the adjacent landowner to create an access easement at this time.”
Mike Knowles of Carrols Corporation updated the commission on their progress and said he expects to address each issue.
“I believe we did come up with the OK for the sidewalk,” he said. “I believe there was a question the engineer had regarding a green strip that was still needed. He said he would address that if that was going to be required, so it shouldn’t be an issue with the sidewalk. Everything else, we’re working with.”
Planning Director Paul Corder said the green strip requirement could be reduced to 2 feet because of utility placement near the property.
Potential economic impact from the Popeyes project has not yet been estimated, but it would create a new source for sales tax and property tax revenue.
“That area is appealing because it’s close to downtown,” project representative Bear Davidson of Davidson Engineering said in a preliminary meeting. “It would be another option for a good place to eat, and provide more jobs for the community.”
Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said in that meeting the city will continue working with developers on the project and that it would be a benefit to Lebanon.
The commission also OK’d final plat approval for Greenfields Subdivision, a three-lot subdivision with properties at 310 and 312 Providence Drive and 401 Winwood Drive.
The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting is slated for 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
