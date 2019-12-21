The Wilson County Planning Commission deferred final plat approval on Friday for a subdivision development on Hearn Hill Road in Watertown, which would include approximately 15 lots.
Nine of those require commission approval due to measuring less than 5 acres, but residents in the area fear the whole project will bring dangerous levels of traffic.
"You're setting a precedent for something that is going to boom out there," County Line Road resident Deanne Bradford said, noting that Horse Thief Hollow has indicated plans for a subdivision in the area as well. "Two cars can't pass comfortably on that road ... you're setting us up out there for somebody to get killed."
Wilson County Planning Director Tom Brashear said his office is aware of Horse Thief Hollow's land holdings, and has discussed possible development with them.
"They have property all the way up to and including areas up front on Sparta Pike," he said. "It's our opinion that any subdivision development that occurs needs to happen from that direction going forward ... in part because of the condition of the roads and the size and scale of the future development."
SEE VOTE/PAGE A7
Scott Fisher, who also lives on County Line Road, shared his personal experience driving those road conditions.
"There are three one-lane bridges for access and exit in that area," he said. "Roads are as narrow as 12 feet in some areas. When we go out there, we always run into traffic on one of those roads and we always have to go off to the side. When you just throw a bunch more traffic on there, it's going to be a problem."
Fisher said the road should be widened if the project is approved, but the Wilson County Road Commission is currently unable to enforce right of way in the area.
"When we subdivide property, it's the one opportunity we get to require a right of way dedication from any landowner," Brashear said. "For the ones that are less than 5 acres, we can require right of way dedication for up to one half of a required right of way."
According to Brashear, a minor road in Wilson County requires a 50-foot right of way, so the planning office would be able to require dedication for a 25-foot right of way on a portion of the subdivision.
"That doesn't necessarily mean that they'll pave it or make improvements unless the road commission requires," he said. "It means the option is available for someone to do it, whether it's the county road commission at taxpayer expense or whether it's the developer."
The commission also approved a site plan for the Schulert Air Strip at 3285 Old Rome Pike in Lebanon.
"We have a grass strip that has been proposed and has been duly approved through the Board of Zoning Appeals," Brashear said. "The applicant has met all staff comments and site plan requirements ... it was deferred from last month's meeting to allow them some time to do additional staking on the property and address some issues with the location and what appeared to be some sinkholes near the runway."
The Wilson County Planning Commission's next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17, at the Wilson County Courthouse on 228 E. Main St.
