The city of Lebanon Planning Commission voted to recommend a ban on the sale of CBD oil in downtown Lebanon to the City Council at their meeting on Tuesday evening.
A request was made by Camille Burdine, who's both a City Council member and planning commission member, to change the zoning code for the downtown area to "use prohibited" for CBD oil.
"After speaking with Main Street and downtown merchants I felt it goes along with bait shops," Burdine said. "Any CBD oil already being sold downtown would be grandfathered in but this would prevent new CBD sales from taking place."
Chad Williams, a local dentist, and planning commission member made a motion to deny the request.
"I'd like to make a motion to deny because there's really no scientific basis for this," Williams said. "There's not really a good reason to prevent the sales of CBD."
Four members voted yes on the motion to deny: Chad Williams, Chuck Daley, Mack McCluskey, and Jesse Gilliam; while five voted no.
Another motion was made to approve the request, and votes remained the same, with Camille Burdine, Mike Walls, David Taylor, Robert King, and Kathy Adams voting yes to approve the request.
The motion passed and the ban will be recommended to the Lebanon City Council at their work session on Oct. 15.
Cathy Wair and Donna Ybarra, the co-owners of Blu's Everything Hemp in downtown Lebanon thinks the ban is a mistake.
"Personally I don't think they should ban it. I think it's kind of crazy that they want to ban CBD when it's a known fact how much it's helping people," Wair said Wednesday. "We've had multiple stories about the benefits. Doctors are sending people our way, CVS is sending people our way, whether it's for oils, capsules or whatever."
Ybarra agreed with her business partner and feels that the ban may come from a lack of understanding.
"I do understand why they wouldn't want another vape shop but we aren't a smoke shop, we don't carry tobacco products. We have more elderly people come in than teenagers," Ybarra said. "I didn't know enough about CBD, but when I found out it doesn't have THC and I realized it had so many benefits that was when I started to get involved."
In other action, the commission:
Denied the development of townhomes at 1035 Maple Hill Road passed 7-1. Paul Corder, the city's planning director, recommended denial due to issues with the length of the plot and how the gated community would be connected to public roads.Approved a request for a preliminary plot approval on Kent Drive.Approved a request for the development of a QuikTrip at Sparta Pike and Phelan Drive.Approved a request for the development of an Auto Village on South Maple Street.Approved a request for the development of an American Wonder Porcelain on Wonder Lane.Approved a site plan for a non-residential development at 306 Hartmann Drive.Gave gate approval for an unaddressed property on Callis Road.Approved a recommendation of an amendment of the sidewalks code to the City Council, which would require sidewalks in subdivisions.Approved a recommendation of an amendment of the zoning code which would change the accessory structure size limit.
