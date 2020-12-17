The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission is looking to send the 2040 Comprehensive Plan forward to the city council in early 2021 after forming a subcommittee to focus its vision.
If approved, the plan would overhaul the city’s future land use map to drive different kinds of development to different areas. A full draft is available online for public review at https://www.lebanontn.org/577/The-Lebanon-For ward-2040-Bicentennial-Co.
“We’d like to have these in person, and so the idea is to shrink down (the commission) to a subcommittee,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said during the body’s meeting Monday. “We’ve got a deadline that the mayor has stated, he would like to have something approved at the planning commission by the March meeting in 2021.”
Rick Bell said that deadline aims to strike a balance between getting the plan in place and giving city officials time to examine it.
“The comprehensive plan is a big document,” he said. “It took several years to get it completed, but one area the planning commission and I believe is weak is its goals and objectives.”
Through the subcommittee meetings, the city will look to establish specific goals and time frames for accomplishing them. Planning commissioners serving on the committee include chairperson David Taylor, vice-chairman Mack McCluskey, Camille Burdine and Mike Walls, with Bell sitting in as mayor.
“I do want to make it clear that these will be open to the public, and anybody on the planning commission is welcome to come and give their input at this committee” Corder said. “It will be a work session, so public comment will be limited, but I just want to make that clear.”
The committee meetings will be the latest chance for the public to weigh in on the document, which has been in development since late 2017. The draft of the plan available online was helmed by the city’s Comprehensive Plan Committee and finished in July.
Bell served as vice-chairman on that committee before being elected mayor and said the planning commission’s input is an important step in the process.
“The planning commission has been around for quite a while and they look at projects every month, whereas the previous task force were non-planning people,” Bell said. “The commission can look at this from a different perspective and they can see where the problems and solutions are.”
As of Wednesday, the city has not released a schedule for the committee meetings. Corder was unavailable for comment on when they may begin, but commissioners discussed waiting until January 2021 to workshop the plan at their November meeting.
The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.