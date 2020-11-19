The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission is looking to workshop the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan in January 2021 after discussion at its meeting Monday.
Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said he also spoke with Mayor-elect Rick Bell about the plan, which would overhaul the city’s future land use map to guide different kinds of development.
“He wanted us to move forward with the comp plan and get that taken care of as soon as we can,” Corder said. “So we’re ready to have a work session.”
Commissioners ultimately decided to wait until after the holiday season for that meeting, which could see them rework parts of the plan. A full draft of the document is available for public review at https://www.lebanontn.org/577/The-Lebanon-Forward-2040-Bicentennial-Co.
“My opinion is that it’s close to Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving’s close to Christmas, close to the New Year’s Eve festivities and whatnot,” planning commissioner Chad Williams said. “I think that we should probably wait until the first or second week of January before we do this.”
The Lebanon Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee has also been working on a master plan that ties into the 2040 Comprehensive Plan’s vision for walkability, which planning commissioners voted to approve Monday.
“This will just be a resolution supporting the efforts of Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails to work on that master plan and get everyone on board,” city planner Seth Harrison said. “The SBT committee, planning commission and city council.”
The Lebanon City Council is expected to hold a first reading vote on that item at its Dec. 1 meeting. Its members will have a chance to review and adjust the 2040 Comprehensive Plan after the planning commission votes on it.
Planning commissioners also approved a series of requests from Suncrest Development related to a potential large-scale mixed-use development on South Hartmann Drive and Bartons Creek Road. The land measures nearly 400 acres.
The city’s planning department received one message, from residents Jim and Gina Stradley, related to the proposal. The two own 35 acres of land near the proposed development and said they support larger mixed-use projects coming to the city.
A planned business industrial park measuring 54 acres on Murfreesboro Road also received the OK and is expected to come before the city council in December. Planning commissioner and Ward 3 city councilor Camille Burdine said she sees it as a positive development for Lebanon.
“This is a project that’s been on the books for a little while now,” she said. “I have met with developers, I’ve meet with the engineers, I feel very confident that they are going to do what they say they’re going to do and that they’re going to be a real asset to our city along with jobs and do this development like it should be.”
Other items approved included an updated site plan for Popeye’s at 507 S. Cumberland St., site plan approval for a 32-unit residential development on Toshiba Drive and site plan approval for a 28-unit residential development on Head Court and East Baddour Parkway.
