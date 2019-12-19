The Lebanon Planning Commission recommended denial of a 69.6-acre rezoning on Leeville Road by a 9-1 vote at its meeting Tuesday after hearing feedback from several neighbors opposed to the project.
Jones Bros Contractors Vice President Jimmy McCulloch owns the property, and has requested it be rezoned as an industrial/commercial location to allow for varying degrees of industrial activity.
City staff recommended approval for the request based on the adjacent industrial and commercial properties, but the commission deferred action to allow consulting firm Ragan-Smith Associates to discuss the project with neighbors.
"That community meeting gave us the opportunity to see what the effects were going to be of this development on us as a community," Callis Road resident John Eldridge said. "There's nothing beneficial whatsoever that will happen from this development for any of the members of our community. The only person that will benefit from this request will be the applicant."
Eldridge said those in attendance at the meeting asked about the possibility of the property including a roadway, residential homes or services and were told the majority of the property would be used as an equipment yard instead, along with future plans for an asphalt plant.
"One very big concern of ours is the health aspect of this," Callis Road resident Ashley Jackson said. "I have two children with asthma, and we have to do breathing treatments, we have to do inhalers on a regular basis and we're very concerned about the toxicants and pollutants that would come off of this …(the effects) may be something that cannot be known unless you have somebody that comes in that has had one of these behind their house for 20 years."
Residents also shared concerns
that their property values would drop as a result of the project and that increased traffic would create safety issues.
Caleb Thorne of Ragan-Smith Associates said the project abides by noise and pollution standards and is not intended to create traffic on Callis Road. He also discussed potential benefits for the city if the request is approved.
"The city supplies the gas in this area, and an asphalt plant has a high need for gas in itself," Thorne said. "That would be an additional revenue generator for the city. Current property value on this property is noted at $230,000. The value of improvement occurring on this site … will eclipse, in our opinion, $8 million, which equates to additional property taxes. Sales tax comes with an asphalt plant, as well as jobs."
A majority of the commission ultimately voted to deny the recommendation, with Camille Burdine casting a lone vote in support. The Lebanon City Council is expected to hold a public hearing and first reading on the item at its Jan. 7 meeting, followed by a second reading at its Jan. 21 meeting.
The property is in the far southwest corner of the city limits, south of Interstate 40 and west of TN 109.
The planning commission also discussed a site plan for Hampton Chase, a 115-unit townhome development that would take up 9 acres on 6775 Hickory Ridge Road.
Beazer Homes is developing the project, which the commission recommended to approve after meeting an agreement on code regulations.
The Lebanon Planning Commission's next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Jan. 28, at the city's administration building on 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
