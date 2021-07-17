The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission passed the site plan for Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet on the Board of Commissioners with a positive recommendation during its meeting Thursday.
The commission’s recommendation comes three weeks after Andrews Transportation Group introduced its plans to break ground for a new dealership. It will be located on five acres at 535 Pleasant Grove Road in the Paddocks. The 20,000-square-foot building is planned to open in the fall of 2022 with over 35 employees. The company also owns Andrews Cadillac in Brentwood.
Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said that Civil Site Design Group, a civil engineering company and Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet’s developer, has worked closely with city staff to come up with a plan that meets the city’s design standards.
Both city staff and CSDG made a compromise on including metal façade panels to the new dealership’s design to meet commercial design standards. The two parties also compromised on omitting a portion of required buffer along adjacent RS-40 zoned property.
CSDG also recommended that the city add a left-turn lane onto a private-shared access drive between the Rockie Williams Dodge dealership and Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet. However, the commission denied the request due to Pleasant Grove Road’s minimal traffic.
Planning Commission member and District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner said that the dealership’s main entrance already connects from the street’s left-turn lane. Commission Chairman Luke Winchester said that if Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet wants to use an access point from Pleasant Grove Road, they would have to include a fence.
CSDG also suggested on correcting some existing stormwater structure on Andrews’ property, which was also rejected by the Planning Commission, though the commission would accept the developer’s request for Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet to cross-connect with BioLife Plasma Services, a blood donation center, with a stub driveway.
Civil Site Design Group’s Joe Haddix pointed out that while BioLife has three access points to Pleasant Grove Road, the dealership will have just two. Haddix also said the developer will comply to the American Disabilities Act by replacing some of the sidewalks across the frontage of the dealership.
Commission member Darrin Cunningham was concerned whether and how Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet would use loudspeakers, given its proximity to the Pleasant Grove Estates subdivision.
Andrews Transportation Group President and CEO Nelson Andrews said the Mt. Juliet dealership will not use loudspeakers, but rather text messaging to provide services to its customers.
Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet will include a showroom, a service and parts department, and a car wash.
In other business, the commission approved final plat reviews for both the Cassa 2791 subdivision at South Mt. Juliet Road and the Nichols Vale subdivision at Tennypark Lane.
Cassa 2791’s first phase includes 31 single-family houses on 13 acres whereas Nichols Vale’s eighth phase includes three lots at two acres.
