Plungers withstand frigid waters for a special cause

The overcast sky did nothing to quell the spirits of the participants of the annual Area 27 Polar Plunge Saturday morning. The announcer called for everyone to line up as he compared the air temperature to the water temperature of the outdoor pool at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center. It was 42 degrees outside and the water was 42 degrees.
The Lebanon Area 27 Polar Plunge is the annual fundraiser hosted in part by the Knights of Columbus to raise money for the Tennessee Special Olympics. Ed Baenziger is a member of the Area 27 Special Olympics management team and says he got involved through his Knights of Columbus organization but, like a lot of others who return year after year, now he does it for personal reasons.
“I do this because I love it,” said Baenziger. “It has been a neat ride.”
Baenziger said he believes there should be no cost to an athlete to participate in Special Olympics.
“We do our best to provide transportation, uniforms, entry fees and all kinds of things,” Baenziger said. “If they want to participate, we will get them there.”
Baenziger said this is the 20th year for the Area 27 Polar Plunge. Mary Sipe, a Special Olympics swim coach, has been plunging for years in Area 27 but could remember some of the harsher conditions before she began jumping.
“Years ago, before I started plunging, they had to break the ice off the water,” said Sipe. “I did not plunge, I was just here.
The overwhelming answer as to why these volunteers pay money to jump into icy water on a cold February morning is because the Special Olympics is dear to them. Some jumpers have family members who compete in the Special Olympics and some do it because they have a soft spot for the athletes who give it their all every year to be winners.
“My sister used to come, when I hit 50 and I cannot remember how old she was but we said, you know, we are not dead yet we can do this,” said plunger Chris Heyse. “I am not athletic but I can do this. We do it so the athletes can.”
