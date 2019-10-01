State Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, announced Monday five Highway Safety Grants have been awarded to promote public safety on Wilson County roads and to curb drunk driving. Pody made the announcement after being informed by the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, according to a news release.
The Wilson County awards include:
• $46,100 to the Lebanon Police Department for Police Traffic Services.
• $5,000 to the Mt. Juliet Police Department for High Visibility Enforcement.
• $46,200 to the Tennessee Sheriff's Association for Safe Communities.
• $5,000 to the Watertown Police Department for High Visibility Enforcement.
• $22,000 to the Wilson County Sheriff's Department for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement.
"I am very pleased that we have been able to secure these highway safety grants to help make our roads safer," Pody said in the release. "I also appreciate all the hard work that our local officials have done in helping us to receive these funds."
The grant awards will be disbursed by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. The grants are provided to agencies that successfully applied for funding who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standard. Grant applications must be in line with THSO's mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.
