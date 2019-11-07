State Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, has scheduled a "listening meeting" tour stop in Wilson County on Monday in order to meet with local citizens to discuss issues of importance to them. He will also be available to offer assistance to individuals who need help with state services.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A in Providence Marketplace, 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, in Mt. Juliet
"This is just an informal meet and greet-style 'Listening Tour' to give me another opportunity to hear from local citizens about the issues we face in Tennessee," Pody said in a news release. "I also want to remain available to help with state services. Many citizens call on us for help with a wide variety of state government needs and we are always happy to assist them."
