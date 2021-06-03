GATLINBURG — A police officer in eastern Tennessee was hospitalized following a fire at his house that killed his daughter and father-in-law.
News outlets report that Gatlinburg Police Department Officer Robert Frederick tried to save his family members from the fire early Saturday morning. Neighbors said they heard several explosions and that smoke blanketed the area, according to WBIR-TV.
Frederick’s wife, Patricia, was also injured, officials said, but she was released from the hospital Monday. Seth Butler, a spokesperson for the city of Gatlinburg, told news outlets that the officer was in critical but stable condition. He remained hospitalized Tuesday.
“Officer Frederick, who has been with the Gatlinburg Police Department since November 2015, is an integral part of our city family and we ask for prayers and support for him and his family during this difficult time,” Butler said in a statement.
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the cause of the fire.
